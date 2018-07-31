7,777 Shares in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 83,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 190,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

