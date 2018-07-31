7,525 Shares in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 100,646 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS opened at $63.92 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. First Analysis upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.