$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $620,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 million to $25.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $109.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,718.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.57, hitting $14.57, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,390,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,196. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

