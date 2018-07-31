60,600 Shares in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKL. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,524.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $121,532.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STKL opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.36.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $312.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.40 million. equities analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

