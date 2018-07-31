5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$74.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.86 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

TSE VNP traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,262. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.71.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,210.00. Also, insider Richard Perron sold 98,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$321,441.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,700 shares of company stock worth $111,110 and have sold 225,650 shares worth $744,735.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

