$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Corp (DUK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to post $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.56 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,357. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

