4,777 Shares in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

