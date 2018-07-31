4,108 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $62.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

