41,050 Shares in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $771,529,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 273,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

