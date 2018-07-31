34,709 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 694.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

