318,763 Shares in Link Motion Inc (LKM) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Link Motion Inc (NYSE:LKM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318,763 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Link Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

LKM stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Link Motion Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Link Motion Inc operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications.

