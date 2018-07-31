$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.98 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands opened at $70.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.65. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

