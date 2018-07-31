21Vianet Group (VNET) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

21Vianet Group opened at $9.52 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.01. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,937,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 91,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

