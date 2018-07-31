1,985 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,543,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 96,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $6,796,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares traded up $0.33, reaching $115.98, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 697,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,438. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.