16,979 Shares in Enel Chile SA – (ENIC) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 781,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 222,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 556,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 593,235 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Enel Chile SA – has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENIC. TheStreet cut Enel Chile from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.