1,546 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,935,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $140.18 and a twelve month high of $182.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.3764 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

