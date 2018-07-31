14,276 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard opened at $72.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

