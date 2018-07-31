$117.83 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $117.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.46 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $111.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.20 million to $454.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $494.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $489.80 million to $499.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Raja Petrakian sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $416,672.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $118,610.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,122,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,352 shares of company stock worth $1,892,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Power Integrations by 94.7% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 370,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

