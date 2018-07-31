113,500 Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter worth $122,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 8.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

