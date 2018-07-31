1,057 Shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU) Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total transaction of $796,909.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

Intuit stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.69. 7,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,099. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $219.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

