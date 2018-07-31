$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.
On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of American Tower opened at $142.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
