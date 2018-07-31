$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower opened at $142.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

