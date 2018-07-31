$1.72 EPS Expected for Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Magellan Health posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $112.25.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.