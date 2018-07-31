$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Alaska Air Group traded up $0.39, reaching $62.77, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 53,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,181. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $98,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

