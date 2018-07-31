$1.21 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.24. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

