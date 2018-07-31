$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.64%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $151,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $520,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 244,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,100,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $195,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 265,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.