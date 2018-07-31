$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby traded up $1.05, hitting $83.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,095. Kirby has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $8,836,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,698,261. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Trust Co bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

