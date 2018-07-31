$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tribune Company Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Tribune Company Common Stock posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tribune Company Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tribune Company Common Stock.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $443.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.85 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRCO shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tribune Company Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tribune Company Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRCO stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 1,121,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,946. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

