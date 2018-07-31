$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,621. Cognex has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 4,133.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 183,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,288 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

