$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.48). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 70.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. traded up $0.08, hitting $10.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,505. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $714.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

