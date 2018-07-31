$0.23 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (CTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Centurylink reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Centurylink had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE CTL opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,649.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $2,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 18.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 543,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 28.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.