$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. Apollo Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Apollo Investment traded down $0.01, hitting $5.95, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 704,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 260.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 140.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 72.2% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 68.0% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.