-$0.11 EPS Expected for Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $561,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 451,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 118,263 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,868. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply