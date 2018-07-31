-$0.11 EPS Expected for Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $308,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $561,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 451,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 118,263 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,868. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

