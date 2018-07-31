$0.04 EPS Expected for Fluent Inc (FLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Fluent posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluent.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Fluent had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,946.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Benz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 702,000 shares of company stock worth $1,901,088 and have sold 1,730,000 shares worth $4,389,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluent stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,337. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.