Zurcoin Price Tops $0.0009 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a market cap of $78,504.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zurcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.