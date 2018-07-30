Zoin Price Tops $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (ZOI)

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Zoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $3,767.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,140.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.00 or 0.05674474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $814.28 or 0.10023106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01019983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.01618148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00209992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.02603660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00376696 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zoin Coin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zoin’s total supply is 18,076,508 coins. Zoin’s official website is www.zoinofficial.io . The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial

Buying and Selling Zoin

Zoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinroom, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

