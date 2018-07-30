Zayo Group (ZAYO) & Telecom Argentina (TEO) Head-To-Head Review

Zayo Group (NYSE: ZAYO) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zayo Group and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.20 billion 4.20 $85.70 million $0.40 92.85 Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.98 $460.85 million $2.39 8.36

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zayo Group and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00

Zayo Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.09%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Zayo Group.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 3.15% 9.31% 1.55% Telecom Argentina 11.27% 18.71% 9.58%

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Zayo Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

