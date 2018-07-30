Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $105,030.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00408485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00167028 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Zap

Zap was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,063,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

