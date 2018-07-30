Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.61). Zafgen posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zafgen by 139,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Zafgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Zafgen by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zafgen traded up $0.16, hitting $10.30, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 154,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,325. The firm has a market cap of $279.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zafgen has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $11.36.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

