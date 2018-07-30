Zacks: Systemax Inc. (SYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.
Systemax traded down $0.38, hitting $45.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 132,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.23.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.20 million during the quarter. Systemax had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 5.58%.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.
