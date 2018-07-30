Zacks: Systemax Inc. (SYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Systemax’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 102.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 166,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 85.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the first quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Systemax traded down $0.38, hitting $45.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 132,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.20 million during the quarter. Systemax had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

