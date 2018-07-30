Zacks: NXT-ID Inc (NXTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NXT-ID an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get NXT-ID alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXTD. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of NXT-ID in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXTD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 3,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,312. NXT-ID has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NXT-ID stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.61% of NXT-ID as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXT-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXT-ID (NXTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.