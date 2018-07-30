Zacks: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Krystal Biotech an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech traded down $0.92, hitting $15.63, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,232. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.27. research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CFO Antony A. Riley bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Douglas Norby purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,800 shares of company stock worth $399,380. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Krystal Biotech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 552.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Krystal Biotech worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

