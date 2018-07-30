Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transcat (TRNS) to “Buy”

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Transcat opened at $22.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Transcat has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ZPR Investment Management raised its position in shares of Transcat by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 20,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Transcat by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

