Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransAlta (TAC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

TransAlta opened at $5.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.58. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

