Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to “Hold”

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.00. 313,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $476.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $172,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $110,843.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,870 shares of company stock worth $374,717. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

