Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synacor (SYNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Synacor, Inc. is a provider of solutions for delivery of online content and services. Synacor clients including cable, telecom, satellite and consumer electronics companies, use Synacor’s Platform to deliver TV shows, movies, music, news, games, sports, email, tech support and other value-added services to their end-customers, across multiple connected devices. Its platform includes Website design and development, unified registration and login (single sign-on), billing integration, personalization, video delivery capability, content management system, household management, toolbar and television listings. Synacor, Inc. is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Synacor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Synacor opened at $1.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Synacor has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. sell-side analysts expect that Synacor will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synacor by 525.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synacor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 209,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,084 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synacor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synacor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 464,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synacor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

