Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.09 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $831.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In other news, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $30,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $182,137.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

