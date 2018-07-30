Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WNS (WNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. Loop Capital raised their price target on WNS to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WNS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE:WNS opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. WNS has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 23.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth about $96,147,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 124,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth about $4,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

