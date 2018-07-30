Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Given $3.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of HCFT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,622. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 59.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $52,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,137 shares of company stock valued at $240,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Goodwin Daniel L owned 0.23% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

