Zacks: Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Escalade an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Escalade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.06. Escalade has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

