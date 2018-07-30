Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

RPAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,539,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 229,672 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 93.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 349,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 168,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

